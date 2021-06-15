You can download the Windows 11 wallpapers right now!

While we’re waiting for the Windows 11 launch next week, a full build has just leaked online, potentially revealing what the operating system may end up looking like when we do see it. In addition to a look at the Start menu and other UI elements, the leaked build also includes new wallpapers for Windows 11.

The new images uncovered include Windows 11 desktop wallpapers, lock screen images, and backgrounds for the touch keyboard. There are different images for each use case. Some of the desktop wallppaper images can be seen below, with the first one apparently being the default. There seem to be multiple images for different themes, and some of them are reused and tweaked for the lock screen images. We have a link at the end of the article containing the full suite of desktop and lock screen wallpapers.

The touch keyboard also has its own set of background images, and that’s one of the things we’re expecting with Windows 11. In Windows 10, the touch keyboard isn’t all that customizable beyond accent colors and the light or dark mode. In Windows 11, not only can you change the background image, but it’s been reported you’ll be able to change colors for multiple elements of the UI. You can see some of those images below.

There’s more than the ones we’ve listed here, and you can download all of the wallpapers in their original quality using the link below. We’ll be continuing to dig into the details of the leaked Windows 11 build and sharing what’s new. In the meantime, you can see what we already know about Windows 11 here, or check out our list of requested features for the new OS. The dedicated Windows 11 event is planned for June 24, so all of this should be official soon enough.

Download the Windows 11 wallpapers here!