Download: Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Redmi K20 get their first Android 11-based MIUI 12 builds

After rolling out Android 11-based MIUI 12 updates to a slew of Mi and Redmi phones last month, Xiaomi is back again with fresh MIUI 12 builds for the Redmi K20 / Mi 9T (davinci) and Mi 10T Lite / Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G [China] / Mi 10i [India] (gauguin).

The Redmi K20 / Mi 9T is receiving the MIUI 12 update with a build number V12.1.1.0RFJCNXM. This is a stable beta build. If no serious bugs are found, the same build will be rolled out as the final stable release. Those with an authorized Mi Account will be able to sideload the new update on their device. If you’re part of the beta testing group, you should receive this update via OTA soon.

The Redmi K20 / Mi 9T was launched with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box with MIUI 11 on top. It was eventually updated to Android 10 and received a stable MIUI 12 update in June last year.

Meanwhile, the Mi 10T Lite / Mi 10i / Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (China) has also received a new build of the Android 11-based MIUI 12. The update carries build version V12.0.1.0.RJSEUXM and is a beta build (and not stable-beta — yes, we know this is confusing). This is the second beta build for the Mi 10T / Mi 10i, with the first being the V12.0.2.0.RJSMIXM that rolled out last month for the Global region.

If you’re interested in trying out Android 11 on your Redmi K20 or Mi 10T / Mi 10i device, you can download and sideload the update manually from the links given below. Keep in mind that you must have a custom recovery like TWRP installed on your phone in order to flash this update.

If you’re feeling even more adventurous, you can also try out the bleeding edge MIUI 12.5 closed beta — which is available for both phones.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer yshalsager for providing the download links!