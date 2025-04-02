Open-source creative software is perfect on paper — it's free, community-driven, highly customizable, and you're not locked into a subscription model that drains your wallet every month. But using open-source software for your creative projects isn't always smooth sailing. If you've ever tried to replace Photoshop with GIMP or Illustrator with Inkscape, you probably know what I'm talking about.

As awesome as open-source software is, here are the downsides to consider beforehand...

Open-source programs aren't very user-friendly