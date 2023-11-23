I was having a hard time finding some good smartwatch and fitness tracker deals this year, but that changes now with the kick-off of Garmin's Holiday Sale. The company's annual Black Friday sale brings some hefty discounts on its best and the most advanced trackers. We're looking at some steep discounts on the top Garmin smartwatches that are rarely discounted, making it one of the best times to buy them. A huge selection of Garmin products are currently discounted, so I've highlighted some of the best ones below to make it easier for you to find the right one.

Best Garmin Black Friday deals

Garmin Venu 3 $400 $450 Save $50 Both Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3S have incredible battery life, which can last anywhere from 5 to 20 days depending on how you use them. They both have accurate fitness tracking capabilities and serve you with helpful insights for recovery. They're both $50 off for Black Friday, so be sure to pick the one that suits your style and needs. $400 at Amazon $400 at Garmin

Garmin Vivoactive 5 $250 $300 Save $50 The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is perfect for those who are looking to buy a reliable Garmin activity tracker without spending too much money. Not only is it a bit on the affordable side, but it's also not nearly as bulky as other Garmin devices out there, making it suitable for more users. It's also discounted right now for Black Friday, so don't let this one slide. $250 at Garmin $250 at Amazon

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro $600 $800 Save $200 The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro is one of the best smartwatches out there for adventurers and elite athletes. One of the highlights of this particular smartwatch is that it comes with a built-in flashlight. Some other noteworthy features of the watch include support for advanced health tracking and training statistics, multi-band GPS tracking, and up to a whopping 22 hours of battery life. $600 at Garmin $600 at Amazon

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar $300 $400 Save $100 The Garmin Instint 2 Solar is ideal for those looking to buy a watch with a durable design, advanced health tracking, and features like satellite GPS. It also supports solar charging for great battery life, and relays notifications from your phone to help you stay connected with your peers. $300 at Garmin $310 at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 55 $170 $200 Save $30 The Garmin Forerunner 55 is a relatively affordable yet feature-packed smartwatch that's designed for runners. It's lightweight and comfortable to wear, and it also supports a number of health and fitness tracking features along with support for things like GPS monitoring to track distance, speed, and pacing. It's also rated to last for up to two weeks on a single charge, which is great. You can grab this relatively affordable smartwatch for just $170 for Black Friday. $170 at Garmin $170 at Amazon

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire $600 $900 Save $300 The Epix Gen 2 Sapphire edition is one of the most premium smartwatches out there on the market. You can get this in three different colors, all of which feature an AMOLED panel, and support all the advanced fitness tracking features. It's rated to last for up to 16 days on a single charger, so you don't have to worry about the battery in the way of activity tracking. $600 at Garmin $600 at Amazon

Best time to buy a Garmin smartwatch

Garmin's smartwatches, as I previously mentioned, are rarely discounted, so these deals make it a great time to splurge on that advanced activity tracker that you've been eyeing for a long time. I've highlighted a good selection of Garmin watches, so there's something from everyone, ranging from a simple activity tracker for runners to a more advanced smartwatch for adventurers and athletes. I don't expect these discounted prices to stick around for a long time, so grab them while you can.