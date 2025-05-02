The Nintendo Switch 2 appears to be getting a Dragon Ball game, according to a leaked rating from the Saudi Arabia ratings board. Based on a now deleted post on X, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch 2. An exact date for the game releasing on the Switch 2 is still unknown, but the rating may indicate an upcoming 2025 release.

The post about Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero was first spotted on X on the official account for the General Authority of Media Regulation in Saudi Arabia. The posting was then shared on reddit, where it got a lot of attention online. Many Dragon Ball fans appeared excited at what they believed to be an impending announcement of the game being brought over to Nintendo's new console. Despite being shared many times before it was deleted off X, no official confirmation from Bandai Namco about the game being ported to the Nintendo Switch 2 has come out.