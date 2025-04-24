Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is receiving its biggest update yet, and this one is attempting to right the course of the game's shelf life. While the game had an impressive launch, selling over 3 million copies globally, the game has lost quite a bit of its player base.

Countless videos have shown how the ability to find a match online has become increasingly difficult since its October 2024 release. With the second DLC arriving today (April 24, 2025), bringing the character roster to a whopping 200 available fighters and fixing most of the bugs in the game will land the game back in the community's good graces.

So, if you're trying to get back into the game or maybe want to pick it up for the first time, here is everything you need to know about the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero - Daima Character Pack 1 DLC and title update.

Related Capcom did the unthinkable and updated this beloved fighting collection Capcom has updated this fighting game collection, and it could be a sign of good things to come.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero's DLC adds to the massive character roster