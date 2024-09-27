Building a PC is still one of the best ways to craft a machine exactly the way you like it. You get to choose every single component, have absolute control over the esthetics, and can save a few bucks compared to buying a pre-built PC. If anything goes wrong, that's also on your head, but at least it's a great learning experience.

Over the last 20 years, PC building has obviously undergone sweeping changes. The state of desktop PC hardware isn't what it used to be, many users have been priced out of the market, and innovative products are few and far between. However, that isn't what this article is about. I'm about to get into six different ways PC builders are doing things differently today than 20 years ago — adapting to the rapid advancement of PC hardware and modern technological awareness.

6 Overclocking was expected on every CPU

Modern processors come jacked out of the box

In the olden days (early 2000s), when I was barely a teenager, overclocking your processor was customary — it was basically a sin not to do it if you were an enthusiast. Of course, users like myself, who only built their first PC years later, never knew or cared about it. But if you put together your own PC back in those days, overclocking your CPU to squeeze every last MHz of power was fairly common.

Today's CPUs are mostly running near their full potential at stock settings, and there's very little to be gained by investing hours in overclocking.

The thing is, you would have left a significant amount of performance on the table if you chose to ignore overclocking then. However, today's CPUs are mostly running near their full potential at stock settings, and there's very little to be gained by investing hours in overclocking. Overclocking isn't even the niche phenomenon it used to be, with modern CPUs running close to their thermal limits even at stock settings. Pushing these CPUs further to any significant degree needs enthusiast-grade cooling setups, which most users don't have or even want to consider.

5 PC cases were largely ignored

The focus on looks wasn't as strong