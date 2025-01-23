Web apps are a convenient way to access software without needing to download it as individual programs on your PC. However, while I prefer using web apps over Windows apps, they do come with certain limitations that you should keep in mind. These include the lack of certain features and reduced performance, among other drawbacks.

6 Limited features

Certain features are reserved for native apps

Unless you're using a web-first platform, you'll often find the web apps for certain programs don't have all the features you might need.

For example, while I always use the Spotify web player, this locks me out of certain features that the Windows app has. This includes a higher bitrate for audio and offline playback. Meanwhile, using the Windows app for Discord gives you access to the in-game overlay.

Steam is a more obvious example, along with many other game launchers. You can access the storefront and your profile on the websites, but if you want to download and play games, you need to install the relevant apps.

While I'm happy to skip over a few additional features to save space on my computer drives, you may find there are certain apps where those extra features are must-haves for you. With something like Steam, the main features are dependent on you installing the native app.

3:13 Related 10 essential apps you should install on your new PC Just got a new Windows PC? Here are 10 apps you should install to help you make the most of it.

5 Reliance on an internet connection

To connect to the cloud you need the internet

Since web apps run software on remote servers that allow you to access the service without needing your own local copy, an internet connection is essential. A benefit of this cloud architecture is that you can access the app from your web browser regardless of your device.

But this goes hand-in-hand with the drawback that you can't access the web app without an internet connection. I find this the most inconvenient when traveling, but with some preparation, you can get past it.

For example, with Google Docs, I use the Make available offline feature so that I can work on the document while not connected to the internet. Once I reconnect to the internet, my document is synced with my online account. Using this feature, I've been able to continue my work while on planes.

Using a mobile router can also help you keep connected to the internet while on the go. But if the web app doesn't have an offline function, and you have no Wi-Fi to connect to, you'll have to opt for the Windows app instead.

4 Reduced performance

Performance is traded for convenience

Native apps generally perform better than web apps since their performance isn't throttled by slow internet connections or the limitations of the browser you're using. Furthermore, they can run as a separate process rather than being among dozens of other browser tabs competing for RAM and CPU resources.

You'll notice this performance difference the most with more intensive apps, such as photo editors and design programs, rather than something lightweight like a media player. That's why, despite preferring web apps, there are some exceptions where I always use desktop apps — such as Discord and Wondershare Filmora.

Related How to maximize your PC performance without a hardware upgrade Try these suggestions out before spending money on new PC parts

3 Clashes with browser extensions

Web apps don't always play nice with extensions