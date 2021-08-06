Dreame Bot Z10 Pro vs iRobot i7+: Which Robot Vacuum to Buy?

A good vacuum cleaner is an essential part of a house or office. It’s normal for dust and dirt to accumulate on the floor or carpets and a vacuum can help you clean it. While you can opt for a more traditional handheld vacuum, that involves manual labor. You’ll have to go around your house cleaning every portion manually which can get tiring and cumbersome. The best solution to this problem is a robot vacuum.



A robot vacuum can automatically go all over your house and clean the floor by mapping out the entire surface. You don’t have to control or operate anything manually since everything is done either using a companion app or through voice instructions. It’s one of the most convenient ways to clean the floor. What takes this convenience to the next level is a self-emptying vacuum. While traditional robot vacuums need to have their dirtbags emptied after every few sessions, self-emptying ones automatically dump all the dirt into a container.

The Dreame Bot Z10 Pro is one such product. It’s a self-emptying 2-in-1 smart vacuum with some great features competing against the Roomba i7+ from iRobot. Let’s compare the two and tell you which one you should buy and why. If you’re looking for a handheld cordless vacuum, we have recommendations for that too.

Auto-empty Base

As both these vacuums have the self-emptying feature, they have a base with a built-in dust bag that’s used to empty all the dust after cleaning. There are also some differences here between both vacuums.

For starters, the capacity of the dust bag on the Dreame Bot Z10 Pro is higher than that on the iRobot i7+. The Dreame has a capacity of 4L whereas the Roomba one has a capacity of 2.5L. In practical usage, this translates to about 65 days of dust collection on the Dreame Z10 Pro and about 45 days on the Roomba i7+. The base on the Dreame also has dual inlets for air-blowing and sucking whereas the iRobot i7+ only has a single inlet.

Mapping Technology

Both the Dreame Z10 Pro and iRobot i7+ make virtual maps of the surroundings before beginning to clean. This helps the vacuum decide which areas of the house it should clean and all the possible areas it can fit into and clean seamlessly. Users can also select a specific part of the map if only that area requires cleaning or if it needs to be excluded. While the mapping process takes place on both vacuums, the way the two of them map and navigate around is different.

The Dreame Bot Z10 Pro uses something known as LDS technology that makes use of LiDAR to navigate. This is superior as well as more accurate compared to the VSLAM technology used on the iRobot i7+. VSLAM uses cameras instead of lasers or LiDAR which results in lower accuracy while mapping and navigating. What this means to the end-user is the Dreame Z10 Pro can more accurately determine the area to cover in your house. The Dreame also offers multi-floor mapping which is absent on the Roomba.

Obstacle Avoidance

This is another important aspect of any robot vacuum. There are obstacles like furniture, walls, pillars, etc. throughout the house, and these need to be avoided during cleaning. The Dreame Bot Z10 Pro uses infrared, 3D structured light, and mechanical anti-collision techniques to avoid obstacles on the floor. The iRobot i7+, on the other hand, only uses infrared and mechanical anti-collision which means even in this regard, the Dreame Z10 Pro is more accurate thanks to superior tech.

Cleaning Process

The main purpose of a robot vacuum is to clean the floor and this is one of the major factors that should influence your buying decision. Both the Dreame Bot Z10 Pro as well as the iRobot i7+ can clean multiple surfaces like a tiled floor or a carpeted floor. However, the Dreame Z10 Pro has a special Carpet Boost mode that can remove even finer particles from carpets, something the Roomba iRobot i7+ can’t do.

Not just that, the main differentiating factor between the cleaning process of both these vacuums is the fact the Dreame Bot Z10 Pro is a 2-in-1 which means it can both vacuum as well as mop the floor. The Roomba iRobot i7+, on the other hand, can only vacuum and you’ll need to purchase a separate machine for mopping which is both inconvenient as well as expensive. If you have a tiled floor, mopping is an important aspect and the Dreame Z10 Pro has you covered in that department too.

Suction Power

Another important aspect of cleaning is the power with which a vacuum sucks in dust and dirt. A higher suction power often means more dirt can be cleaned by a vacuum compared to one with lower suction power. It can also mean larger particles of dust can also be easily picked up with higher suction power.

In this aspect as well, the Dreame Bot Z10 Pro is miles ahead of the iRobot i7+. The Dreame has a peak suction power of 4,000Pa which is more than twice the 1,700Pa suction power of the iRobot i7+.

Run Time

Robot vacuums run on battery power and need to be charged every few hours at the docking station. Needless to say, the higher the battery power, the higher the duration for which the vacuum can clean. The Dreame Bot Z10 Pro has a large 5,200mAh battery that can provide a run time of up to 150 minutes on a single charge which is great if you have a large house. The iRobot i7+ has half the run time of the Dreame at just 75 minutes. It should suffice for a relatively small house but it’ll probably have to charge itself midway if you plan to use it in a big area.

Dreame Bot Z10 Pro vs iRobot i7+: Which Robot Vacuum Cleaner to prefer?

These were a few differences between the Dreame Bot Z10 Pro and the Roomba iRobot i7+. Clearly, the Dreame Z10 Pro has superior features and provides much better value than the iRobot i7+. From mapping to endurance and the fact that you can vacuum and mop on the Dreame makes the Bot Z10 Pro a better product especially if you have tiled flooring.

Dreame Bot Z10 Pro The Dreame Bot Z10 Pro is an all-in-one vacuum that can self-empty its dirtbag for up to two months, making your life a lot easier. It has great suction power as well as good battery life.

