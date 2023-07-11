Drop is a popular brand within the custom keyboard scene, particularly for those who are just getting started with their first keyboard. The Drop CTRL and ALT are two excellent offerings that are available in a variety of configurations, everything from barebones to fully assembled. Drop has reduced the price of both keyboards for Prime Day, allowing just about everyone to save big on a custom mechanical keyboard.

Drop CTRL

Drop's CTRL isn't a cheap keyboard. Fully assembled configurations can cost in the region of $300, which is a lot of money to part with for a keyboard. However, it's not terribly pricey when one considers what's on offer with the CTRL. It's made of aluminum with a strong base, has a clean design with subtle RGB lighting effects, two USB-C ports (with pass-through support), and can be fully integrated with QMK software for maximum control (pun intended) of what each key does.

The Drop CTRL is currently on sale for Prime Day with prices starting from just $209, down from $295. This is for a fully assembled Drop CTRL with keycaps and switches, though like other custom keyboard brands, Drop will sell the CTRL as a barebones kit, allowing you to choose aftermarket parts and truly make the keyboard your own. The best part about this Prime Day sale is just about every configuration of the Drop CTRL is on sale, including the barebones kit for $176. We'll be highlighting the fully assembled Drop CTRL below as that's what we believe most people will buy.

Source: Drop Drop CTRL $209 $295 Save $86 DROP's CTRL is the company's flagship mechanical keyboard in a TKL form factor. This means you won't be able to enjoy the full Numpad experience, but this is one of the best custom mechanical keyboards out there, especially at this price. $209 at Amazon

Drop ALT

The Drop ALT takes things further by getting rid of yet more functionality for a keyboard that takes up far less space on the desk. The 65% form factor won't be for everyone since it's limiting in just what can be done on the keyboard without the strip of function keys, but it's ideal for those who don't find much use for them. Just like the Drop CTRL, the company offers a choice of keycaps and switches to help you get started with minimal experience in modding. It's well-built and sturdy enough to take some aggressive keystrokes in-game.

Just like the Drop CTRL, the Drop ALT is available with an array of configurations. Interestingly, from what we can see, the barebones version of the Drop ALT is not on sale, meaning it's better value to go with a fully assembled keyboard as it's priced lower than the barebones kit. The keycaps and switches included can then be set aside for your preferred choices.

Source: Drop Drop Alt Keyboard $149 $200 Save $51 $149 at Amazon

Choosing the Drop CTRL or Drop ALT, even when fully assembled, opens up a world of possibilities. Just about anything can be customized, modded, or replaced inside either keyboard. We're talking switches, keycaps, padding, and more. The Drop CTRL and ALT are available as a TKL or 65%, so if you'd prefer the full keyboard experience, you may have to look elsewhere. If you don't mind chopping parts of the keyboard off, these two keyboards are incredible to use for work and play.

We'd recommend checking out Drop's Prime Day sale for all the configurations for both the CTRL and ALT.