These DROP X Marvel Keycaps are 30% off on Amazon

This one is for the Marvel fanboys who also appreciate mechanical keyboards. The DROP X Marvel Black Panther, Captain America, Iron Man, and Infinity War keycaps are currently available at a 30% discount on Amazon. All sets feature 160 keycaps, including quite a few novelty options for the Caps Lock, Escape, Enter, and Shift keys. The MT3 profile ABS doubleshot keycaps are compatible with all Cherry MX switches and clones.

The DROP X Black Panther keycaps set is the best-looking one out of the bunch, thanks to the black and purple combo. The set includes a novelty Escape key with the Black Panther insignia, an extra Shift key with Black Panther’s necklace, an Enter key showing an iconic scene from the movies, and two Shift keys with the Marvel logo.

DROP X Black Panther keycaps The DROP X Black Panther keycaps feature a black and purple color scheme, white legends, and several novelty keys. Buy from Amazon

The DROP X Infinity War set is, in my opinion, the second-best. The keys come in two shades of purple with light blue legends, an Infinity Gauntlet Escape key, Marvel branded Caps Lock keys, and a novelty Shift key with the Wakanda skyline.

DROP X Infinity War keycaps The DROP X Infinity War keycaps feature a two-tone purple color scheme, light blue legends, and several novelty keys. Buy from Amazon

Next up is the DROP X IRON Man keycaps set, which features keys in two shades of red and yellow legends. The set includes two novelty Escape keys, one of which shows the Arc Rector, two Caps Lock keys with the Marvel logo, and an Enter key with Iron Man himself.

DROP X Iron Man keycaps The DROP X Iron Man keycaps feature a two-tone red color scheme, yellow legends, and several novelty keys. Buy from Amazon

Lastly, there’s the DROP X Captain America set, and, as you’d expect, it comes in the iconic red, white, and blue color scheme. It includes two novelty Escape keys and an Enter key with Captain America. I’m not a huge fan of how this particular set looks, but Captain America fans might disagree.

DROP X Captain America keycaps The DROP X Captain America keycaps feature a red and blue color scheme, white legends, and several novelty keys. Buy from Amazon

If you’re thinking of getting any of these sets and want a new mechanical keyboard too, make sure you check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals on PCs and gaming gear. Also, take a look at our Black Friday hub for other amazing offers.