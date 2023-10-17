Key Takeaways Corsair-owned brand Drop has released a highly customizable mechanical keyboard named the CSTM80, featuring hot-swappable magnetic top cases in various color options.

The keyboard offers a gasket-mounted design, support for 5-pin switches, LED lighting, and customizable weight options, allowing users to tailor it to their preferences and style.

The CSTM80 is available for purchase on Drop's website, with prices starting at $99 for the barebones version and $149 for the fully assembled device with keycaps, switches, stabilizers, and a black polycarbonate case. Additional case options and collaborations are expected in the future.

Corsair-owned PC accessories brand Drop has announced a highly-customizable new tenkeyless mechanical keyboard, named the CSTM80. It comes without the number pad on the right, but includes a hot-swappable magnetic top case in a variety of color options. Not only can the case be replaced with another one of a different color, but users can also swap out the cable and the keycaps to suit their taste.

Keeping with its promise of a high degree of customizability, Drop is offering a number of color options for the case, along with two designer options. The available case colors for the polycarbonate versions include White, Black, Laser Purple, Skiidata Orange, and Jasmine Green, while the aluminum cases will be available in anodized silver and black.

Image: Drop

The fully-built CSTM80 comes with a gasket-mounted design, custom ABS keycaps with translucent side legends optimized for south-facing switches, PCBA-mounted stabilizers, support for 5-pin switches, and LED lighting. It also allows users to customize the keyboard's weight by choosing from four switch plate options, including Brass, Fr4, Carbon Fiber, and POM. The custom weight options include stainless steel with black PVD coating, stainless steel with chromatic PVD coating, and brass with clear coating.

The CSTM80 is currently available for purchase from Drop's website. Pricing starts at $99 for the barebones version, while the fully-assembled device with the keycaps, switches, stabilizers, and a black polycarbonate case is listed for $149. The polycarbonate top cases are priced at $25 apiece, while the aluminum cases will cost you a cool $59 each.

Drop is also selling two artwork cases designed by OSHETART and Chasing Artworks for $39 each, and if all those choices aren't enough, the company says it will bring more designed cases and collaborations in the future. Drop also promises to expand its CSTM line with new keyboards in more sizes "in the coming months."