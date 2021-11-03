Dropbox adds Automated Folders and a new tagging system to let you easily organize files

Dropbox, the popular file hosting service, has announced new tools to make it easier to search and keep your files organized. The new features include automated folders, an automated dashboard, a new tagging system for files and folders, multi-file organize actions, and more.

Automated folders are folders that automatically organize themselves (via The Verge). The feature uses pre-defined rules to automatically perform tasks like naming, sorting, tagging, and so on every time a new file is added to the folder. Dropbox says it plans to bring more customization options so users can create their own custom rules for automation.

Dropbox is also adding a new automated dashboard to allow users to manage automated folders and their settings from one place. Then there’s a new tagging system that lets you, well.. tag files and folders so you can get to them quickly without having to remember file names.

Dropbox says these newly announced features will start rolling out to teams today and are “coming soon to individual plans and Dropbox Family.”

Finally, Dropbox has also released a redesigned HelloSign mobile app that lets you quickly sign documents on the go. You can also prepare and send new agreements to others, track the status of your signature request, and receive further updates right on the homescreen. The HelloSign app is currently only available on iOS, with the Android version “coming soon.”