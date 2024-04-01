Key Takeaways Dropbox has finally made its debut on the Microsoft Store, making it easier for Windows users to access the cloud storage service.

While downloading from the Store offers automatic updates and prevents fake links, existing users may not see much benefit.

Before downloading Dropbox from the Microsoft Store, Windows 10 users with the app already installed will need to uninstall it first.

Dropbox has been one of the best cloud storage services on Windows for a while now, but weirdly enough, it hasn't made a debut on the Microsoft Store. However, the cloud storage service has finally made the jump. Dropbox has announced that you can now download its app on the Store, but you may need to do a little preparation before downloading it.

Dropbox arrives on the Microsoft Store

As spotted by Neowin, Dropbox has finally arrived on the Microsoft Store. It was announced in a post on X via the official Dropbox account, which celebrated the collaboration with Microsoft:

In terms of features over downloading Dropbox as a standalone app from the official website, it doesn't seem that grabbing it from the Microsoft Store will be much different. There is the bonus that the Microsoft Store keeps apps updated automatically, plus it's a good way to deliver Dropbox to people who may be fooled by fake download links. However, for people who already have Dropbox and are happy with their setup, there may not be much reason to make the jump.

If you do want to download Dropbox via Microsoft Store, there's one caveat listed on the app's page:

Note: If your device is running Windows 10 and you are already running the Dropbox app, you will need to uninstall this application before downloading this store version.

Other than that, grabbing the app is as simple as visiting the Dropbox Microsoft Store page and clicking the "Download" button.