Dropbox is making its password manager available to all users next month

Dropbox users on a free Basic plan will soon get get access to the service’s password manager. Dropbox Passwords, a feature introduced in August of last year to rival services like 1Password, was previously only available for Plus subscribers.

The free version of Dropbox Passwords will offer the same zero-knowledge encryption feature, which means saved passwords and logins are protected and only accessible to users. You’ll be able to access your saved passwords from a browser extension or app on mobile or desktop, and when you visit a website, Dropbox Passwords will automatically fill in your saved username and password.

There are a few caveats to today’s announcement. Dropbox Basic users can only store 50 passwords at once, and if you go over that limit, you’ll have to pay for a Dropbox Plus plan. Basic users are also limited to syncing their passwords on up to three devices, whereas Plus users don’t have such a limit.

These days, people have dozens upon dozens of accounts, whether it’s a social media login or a Netflix subscription, making password managers so critical. Not only do they help keep track of passwords and usernames, but they help create complex passwords that aren’t easily cracked. With LastPass making critical changes to its free password tier, one can’t help but see this move from Dropbox as an attempt to attract new customers.

In addition to making its password manager available to everyone, the company announced a new feature that will allow users to securely share any password with anyone. It’s unclear how this feature will work, but it should help when sharing login information for streaming accounts and other services. Dropbox Basic users will be able to access the service’s password manager in April, although no exact date was revealed.

If you have over 50 passwords, upgrading to a Dropbox Plus plans will cost you $11.99 per month.