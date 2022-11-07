Samsung's Good Lock suite is getting a new module called Dropship, which aims to make file transfers between devices a whole lot simpler. The module is currently available for Galaxy users in South Korea and supports file transfers between a wide range of devices, including iPhones.

Although Samsung hasn't announced the Dropship module officially, a recent post on the company's community forums gives us an in-depth look at its features. According to the post, the Dropship module supports file transfers between Galaxy smartphones and tablets, other Android devices, iOS devices, and the web. The module creates a unique link and QR code for the files you wish to share to help others access the files on any device.

The Dropship module also offers a couple of customization options, like the ability to set a validity period for the file-sharing link and add a custom message or profile picture to the link. While the module seems pretty great, it has a few limitations. As mentioned earlier, it's currently available in South Korea only. We tried sideloading the APK on our Galaxy S22 Ultra and got the following message.

In addition, the module has a file transfer limit of 5GB per day, and you need a Samsung account to share files using the module. However, the recipient does not require a Samsung account to download shared files. Furthermore, the post suggests that the module only works on Android 13 devices. But we can't confirm that at the moment.

We don't know whether or not Samsung plans to release the Dropship module in other regions. We'll let you know as soon as we have more info. Until then, users in South Korea can try the Dropship module by installing it from within the Good Lock app or from the Galaxy Store. If you happen to try it out, make sure to share your experience in the comments section below.

Source: Samsung Community forums