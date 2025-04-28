SteamOS, built on Linux and powered by Proton, is what makes the Steam Deck such a great handheld. Even after a few years, it’s still ahead of the pack. But what if you could get rid of Windows on other devices and run something like SteamOS instead? That’s where Bazzite comes in. It’s an open-source Linux distro that builds on what Valve started and brings the same experience to most Windows-based handhelds.

Installing Bazzite on something like the Asus ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go isn’t the easiest thing in the world, but I wasn’t trying it on a handheld. I dual-booted Bazzite on my Lenovo gaming laptop, and so far, the experience has been nothing short of religious.

All the games work just fine on Bazzite

And some games even run better