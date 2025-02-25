Back in the golden days of computing, multi-GPU setups were more than just a flex. While stacking a couple of graphics cards inside your PC wouldn’t exactly result in a linear increase in performance, you’d get a noticeable boost in frame rates.

Unfortunately, the ever-growing power requirements, lack of support from developers, and disappointingly high thermals resulted in multi-GPU configurations biting the dust. Or so you’d think. Earlier, the frame generation-cum-upscaling app Lossless Scaling added support for dual GPU setups, allowing you to use any graphics card, desktop, or iGPU, in tandem with your main rendering powerhouse. Having previously covered the app here on XDA, I knew I had to pull out my old graphics cards to try it out – and here’s a log of my tests.

The Frankesnstein’s testbench for the project

I promise it looks a lot less unhinged than it sounds

Before I discuss the tests, I’ll quickly go over the specs of the PC I used for this setup. At the core of the PC lay my trusty Ryzen 5 5600X and 32GB of DDR4 memory, as that’s the most powerful configuration in my tinkering cave. GPU-wise, I went with the RTX 3080 Ti as the primary device, while the ol’ reliable GTX 1080 served as the secondary card. For the PSU, I went with a 1000W Corsair RM1000e to avoid starving the system.