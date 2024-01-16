Key Takeaways Raspberry Pis are versatile tools for hobbyists, as shown by someone creating a dual-screen mini PC with a Raspberry Pi 4.

The creator, Rizwan Pathan, has a history of tinkering with electronics and has previously made projects like an Arduino-powered vacuum cleaner and an RFID bike locking system.

Rizwan's video showcases the process of creating the dual-screen mini PC, including custom monitor stands, a mini PC case with speakers, and RBG fans. They recommend using a Raspberry Pi 5 for similar projects.

Raspberry Pis are amazing tools for hobbyists, and people have been turning them into miniature PCs for a little while now. It wasn't so long ago that someone managed to install a graphics card onto their Raspberry Pi 5, but the innovation hasn't stopped there. Someone else has managed to create a dual-screen mini PC using a Raspberry Pi 4, and it looks fantastic.

The dual-screen Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC

This stylish piece of kit was the invention of Rizwan Pathan on YouTube. They're by no means a stranger to tinkering with electronics, with past projects including an Arduino-powered vacuum cleaner and an RFID-based locking system for bikes. However, his latest project turns a Raspberry Pi 4 into a mini PC, complete with speakers and two touchscreen monitors.

To create his PC, Rizwan combined a brand new Raspberry Pi 4 with two 7'' HDMI touchscreens. However, just attaching the Raspberry Pi to the touchscreens and calling it a day wasn't in Rizwan's style, so they went through the process of creating custom monitor stands, a mini PC case with built-in speakers, and even RBG fans to seal the deal. Their video contains all the details and steps he performed when making the PC, so be sure to give it a full watch if you'd like to learn how to make a computer just like this.

While Rizwan used a Raspberry Pi 4 in his project, he does recommend using a Raspberry Pi 5 in the comments section. As such, this could easily become another great new use for the Raspberry Pi 5. And if you'd rather skip the Raspberry Pi in your projects, you can always grab a Mini-ITX motherboard and build a tiny PC the more traditional way.