Key Takeaways Dual-screen gaming arrives on the ROG Ally with a mod project on GitHub.

People are taking handheld gaming into their own hands, customizing devices.

DIY handheld gaming solutions include a Ryzen 7 handheld and portable PlayStation

The Nintendo 3DS may have lost all of its support, but that doesn't mean you need to leave the dual-screen portable gaming scene in the past. Someone has managed to add a second screen to a ROG Ally, and the best part is that all the information to make your own is available to those insane enough to follow their steps.

Dual-screen gaming arrives on the ROG Ally

Image Credit: YesItsKira

As spotted by Hackaday, this cool project was brought into the world by YesItsKira on GitHub. This mod adds a second screen on top of the ROG Ally that can close up like a clam, and it uses some 3D printed parts listed on Thingiverse plus some items purchased off of Amazon to get the job done.

Everything YesItsKira did to get the mod working is detailed on the GitHub page, so you can follow along if you share her sentiment of needing a second screen on your ROG Ally. This includes a guide on cracking open the screen she used and detailing what parts to solder where. She also notes that the second screen can be folded back to create a makeshift stand if needed, making the console more like a Nintendo Switch than a 3DS.

People are taking handheld gaming into their own hands

Image Credit: YveltalGriffin

This isn't the first time we've seen someone build their own solution to their handheld gaming issues. For instance, someone managed to build their own Ryzen 7 handheld, and while it's definitely on the chunky side, its creator says it's a ton of fun to play games on. Meanwhile, someone else was busy sawing a PlayStation 1 motherboard in half so they could squeeze it all into a portable shell so they could use authentic hardware on the go.