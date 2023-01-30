Insignia 140W Dual Port USB-C Compact Wall Charger Kit $44 $110 Save $66 The Insignia 140W Dual Port USB-C Compact Wall Charger Kit features the charger and an eight foot USB-C cable. $44 at Best Buy

There are a wide range of wall chargers, but having one that can charge a wide variety of devices is usually the best option, especially when most newer laptops, smartphones, and tablets utilize one standard. While some of the best wall chargers can cost over a $100, you'll sometimes get lucky, finding one on sale, that can do it all, for not a lot of money. This compact wall charger kit comes with a USB-C charger rated up to 140W and a USB-C rated up to 240W for just $44 for a limited time. But you'll want to be quick because this deal won't last long.

As far as the details go, this charger offers up to 140W of charging speed and has dual USB-C ports. Since this does come as a kit, you also get an eight foot USB-C to USB-C cable that is rated up to 240W. This charger offers quite a bit of power, you're going to be able to charge most devices fairly quickly, even the latest MacBook Pro laptops from Apple. When it comes to charging, in order to get the maximum charging speed, you're going to want to just plug into one USB-C port to take advantage of the 140W speed. If you choose to plug into both, you're looking at a split, coming in at 100W and 45W. Of course, that's not bad at all.

As far as the size of the charger, this thing is extremely compact, measuring in at just 2.8 × 1.3 × 3.3 inches and with a weight of just 200 grams. As stated before, this sale is for a limited time and will only be around for several hours. So, if you're interested, you'll want to grab it while you can, because once it's gone, it's gone.