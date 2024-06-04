Key Takeaways Ducky's Year of the Dragon keyboard is a limited edition masterpiece with only 1,000 units made, featuring unique Cherry MX Purple switches.

Crafted with inspiration from ancient Chinese porcelain, the keyboard is heavy and intricately designed with special keycap inscriptions.

Ducky hints at releasing more themed keyboards and accessories, so stay tuned to their social media for the latest updates and releases.

Ducky is a company that you’ve probably heard of in the peripherals space, specifically for keyboards. The company makes high-quality mechanical keyboards of all shapes and sizes, and at this year’s Computex, I found the most beautiful keyboard I’ve ever seen. It’s Ducky’s Year of the Dragon Edition, but you probably won’t ever be able to buy it.

The Ducky Year of the Dragon Edition uses Cherry MX Purple switches and comes with a number engraved on the right-hand side of the keyboard. The number represents the production number of your keyboard, and there are only 1,000 of these keyboards made. It’s a completely limited run, and once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Ducky's Year of the Dragon Edition keyboard is carefully crafted in every aspect

It's heavy, too

Close

This keyboard is inspired by Qinghua, a blue-and-white porcelain originating from the late 14th century in China. The entire keyboard is stylized in this manner, with the individual keycap inscriptions being inconsistent to give the impression that they were painted manually. It’s a fully mechanical RGB keyboard with a tassel on the left-hand side, the top piece of which is the Eternal Knot, an important symbol in Buddhism.

Holding it in my hands, I found it to be a pretty heavy keyboard, though Ducky hasn’t revealed the exact weight. The keys felt smooth and pleasant to type on, though my time with it was incredibly brief. It’s a very exclusive keyboard that the company tells me will be available very soon, but this is the first time it’s being properly showcased to the masses, aside from teasers on social media. If you’re looking to get your hands on one, you’ll need to keep an eye on the company’s socials to immediately jump on it whenever it goes on sale.

Ducky has, in the past, made other “year of the X” keyboards, releasing them in line with the Chinese Zodiac. For example, the company released a Year of the Dragon Edition keyboard way back in 2012, and others have followed since then. The company has also released themed spacebars that you could use to replace the spacebar on your current keyboard, which it seems the company is doing again this year.

We recommend keeping an eye on Ducky’s socials to learn more, as the company will be sharing more information about it in the near future.