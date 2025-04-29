Before splurging on new smart home devices, I considered giving several existing devices in my home a second chance. Often deemed dumb devices, lights, TVs, air conditioners, kettles, or chargers require physical switching on. To make my dumb devices smart and talk to a central smart home hub, I chose Home Assistant for that, along with a few accessories for the smart home project.

Also, I wanted to make dumb electronics smart without opening them and soldering chips inside. I chose a non-intrusive approach for the trial run instead of picking those that require opening an electrical outlet. Here's how I started my smart home journey on a tight budget by turning a few dumb devices smart and controlling them using smart home automation software.

3 Using Home Assistant as the control center

Bring devices under one roof