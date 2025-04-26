Summary The Dune Weaver Pro is a 75-cm coffee table powered by magnetic marble & 3D printed gears for impressive patterns.

Enjoy conversation starter & relaxation with the Pro version containing LEDs, Home Assistant integration, and image-to-pattern conversion.

You can purchase the blueprint on Patreon for $50, or wait 3-6 months for the developer to make it free.

Hey, remember the Dune Weaver? I reported on it just under two months ago, and at the time, it was a super impressive project that I absolutely adore. At the time, the developer said they were working on a Dune Weaver Pro, but it wasn't quite done yet. Now, I'm happy to announce that the developer has finished off the rough edges on his newest project, and you can get making one of the best conversation pieces a Raspberry Pi can get you right now.

The Dune Weaver Pro makes an awesome Pi build even better

In a post on the Raspberry Pi subreddit, user tuankid is back with an update on their Dune Weaver. It's called the Dune Weaver Pro, and it's bigger and better than ever:

The Dune Weaver Pro is a 75-cm fully functioning coffee table that will impress anyone who looks at it. The table is powered by two stepper motors and 3d printed gears that control the angular and radial movements of a magnet. This magnet will move a magnetic marble on a surface with sand, which in turn creates stunning patterns. This isn’t just a piece of furniture; it’s a conversation starter, a source of relaxation after your long day, and a fantastic project to learn new skills. We’d be working with 3D printed parts, motors, electronics, Raspberry Pi, and DLC32 and deploying code to these devices. The project costs me $250 Canadian dollars, but your mileage may vary, depending on what you have on hand.

If you want to get started with the build, head over to the project's Patreon page and grab the early access blueprint for the Pro version for $50. However, if you don't fancy paying up, it seems the developer intends to make it free after a 3-6 month period. The Pro version has controllable LEDs, integration with Home Assistant, and the ability to convert an image into a pattern within the sand, which all sound like amazing additions if you ask me.

