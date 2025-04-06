If you're like me, you've probably tried a dozen different backup tools, hoping to find one that actually works the way you want. I've gone from bloated commercial suites that slow down my system to minimalistic apps that lack key features to cloud-only platforms with unreliable privacy policies. The frustration was real — some tools charged for basic functionality, others made restoring data a nightmare, and some just outright failed during crucial backups. Many such programs don't even come with a simple schedule backup option.

Eventually, after testing various tools, I landed on Duplicati. And since then, there's no looking back. It's free, open-source, feature-rich, and does everything I need — quietly and reliably. Here's a breakdown of what it is, what I like about it, and how you can get started with it.

What is Duplicati?

Brief Background & Purpose

Duplicati is a free open-source backup tool for regular users as well as businesses. If you require a robust, flexible, and secure solution for your backup without spending on expensive tools, like mine, your search will also end on Duplicati. It's an all-around tool that allows you to store your encrypted backups pretty much anywhere, such as on your local disk, an external hard drive, a NAS, a remote server, or any cloud service.

What sets Duplicati apart is its customization and transparency. There's no vendor lock-in, and you're not tied to any single cloud provider or forced to upgrade for basic features. It's still actively maintained and supported by a solid open-source community, which is always a plus.

The program runs on a local server, so it works well across Windows, macOS, and Linux. It offers the same interface regardless of the OS, so you don't have to learn a new workflow if you switch machines. After installing Duplicati, just have a browser ready on your machine.

Duplicati supports a wider range of backup destinations, including local disks, USBs, SMB shares, FTP/SFTP, and cloud storage services like Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Backblaze B2, Amazon S3, MEGA, Box, and WebDAV. The backup process isn't resource-consuming and will take place quietly in the background.

Key features that made Duplicati my go-to backup solution

Free and open-source

Duplicati is 100% free. There are no hidden fees, premium tiers, or surprise paywalls. Being open-source means the code is publicly available and has been reviewed by developers worldwide. That gives me peace of mind in terms of both security and transparency.

Intuitive web interface

Duplicati runs in the background as a lightweight service and is managed through a web-based interface. This interface is pretty user-friendly, with straightforward steps and clear options. Setting up backup jobs, adjusting schedules, and restoring data are all laid out cleanly. There are no confusing wizards or outdated UIs.

Strong encryption and security

Your data is encrypted before it leaves your machine. Duplicati uses AES-256 encryption with optional passphrases and key storage. You can also use GPG if you prefer. Plus, Duplicati never sends your credentials to third-party providers directly.

Multiple backup destinations supported

I love how flexible it is. I have one job backing up family photos to Google Drive, another syncing work documents to a local NAS, and a third encrypted and pushed to my external hard disk for off-site redundancy — all within the same interface.

Incremental and deduplicated backups

Duplicati only backs up the parts of files that have changed, rather than entire files, which saves on storage space and reduces backup time. It also uses deduplication to avoid storing the same content more than once.

Automated scheduling & notifications

You can schedule backups daily, weekly, or whenever you like. You can also set triggers for backup events and configure email notifications in case something goes wrong (or right). It's set-and-forget, and that's exactly how backup should be.

How to Get Started with Duplicati

Create a backup job

If you like to start with Duplicati to backup your PC or important files and restore them, here's a quick setup guide