The Dynabook E10-S is one of the first Windows 11 SE laptops

Microsoft announced Windows 11 SE earlier today, as a specialized version of Windows 11 for K-8 students. This is a stripped-down, cloud-first version of Windows 11 meant to run on lower-end hardware, thus competing with Chromebooks in the education space. Microsoft is launching its own Surface Laptop SE alongside the new operating system, but partners are joining, too. Dynabook, for its part, is launching the Dynabook E10-S with Windows 11 SE.

Much like other Windows 11 SE laptops, the Dynabook E10-S is a relatively low-end device. It’s powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, which is a low-power dual-core processor, it has 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage. Using an SSD is a big advantage for this model, considering the Surface Laptop SE uses eMMC storage instead.

It comes with an 11.6-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768, and it also includes a 720p HD webcam for calls. For sound, it uses dual stereo speakers and dual microphones with noise suppression, so calls should sound fairly clear on this machine.

The Dynabook E10-S also has a solid selection of ports, including two USB Type-A ports – one of which is always on – one USB Type-C port (with data, power, and display output), Ethernet, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. That allows students to connect just about anything they might need.

The design is another important element in making this a laptop for K-8 students as it’s meant to be durable. It has a design that’s meant to be easier to grip, and it’s resistant to drops from up to 30 inches thanks to rubber bumpers all around the edges. Additionally, it has a spill-resistant keyboard in case any accidents happen while using the laptop. The Dynabook E10-S weighs 2.5lbs and measures about 0.78 inches (19.9mm) in thickness.

The Dynabook E10-S will be one of the first devices available with Windows 11 SE in early 2022, and it’ll cost $289. Windows 11 SE doesn’t have a Microsoft Store or the Widgets pane, so it’s far more limited, but it’s meant to be configured with the necessary apps by an IT department in a school. If you need the full suite of Windows 11 features, there will also be a version with Windows 11 Pro Education. You can also find a Windows 10 version of the laptop on Dynabook’s website.