Key Takeaways Dynabook is releasing the E11 series of laptops specifically designed for K-12 students, to be provided by schools for classroom use.

The new E11 series features upgraded processors, LPDDR5 RAM, and support for Wi-Fi 6E, resulting in a significant performance improvement compared to the previous generation.

The laptops offer new form factors and features, including touchscreens, convertible options with pen support, and world-facing cameras for capturing students' surroundings. They also prioritize durability and include a variety of ports. Pre-orders start on March 1, with delivery expected for the 2024-2025 school year.

Dynabook is expanding its lineup of school-oriented laptops for 2024 with the new E11 series. These new laptops are aimed at K-12 students, and they're not meant to be bought by general consumers, but rather for schools that will lend them to their students while in class.

Compared to the previous E10 models, the new Dynabook E11 series comes with a few upgrades, starting with the processors. The new laptops use either the Intel Processor N100 or N200, coming from the old Intel Celeron N4020 models. These models have four cores and four threads, doubling the previous generation, and also deliver up to 21% higher boost clocks, in addition to having 50% more cache. These aren't high-end laptops by any means, but there's a big performance bump generation-over-generation. They also come with LPDDR5 RAM now, plus support for Wi-Fi 6E for faster internet connectivity.

Perhaps more exciting, however, are the new form factors and features available. While the base model (E11-A1221ED) will still come with a standard 11.6-inch HD display, there's now an option for a touchscreen (E11-2221ED), plus two new convertible options. The standard 2-in-1 model (E11-32221ED) has a basic touchscreen, but you can also get a version with pen support and an included stylus (E11-4221ED). All of the laptops still have 11.6-inch screens, though, along with a UXGA webcam, but the convertibles also add a world-facing camera for taking photos of students' surroundings.

As laptops designed for younger children, Dynabook has also ensured the E11 series is durable, with reinforced bumper corners, mechanically anchored keys, and spill-resistant keyboards. On top of that, the laptops have a solid supply of ports, including USB Type-A and Type-C, HDMI, and Ethernet. All laptops will run Windows 11 Pro Education, allowing schools to easily manage and deploy these devices in classrooms.

The Dynabook E11 series will go up for pre-order on March 1, and they're expected to be delivered in time for the 2024-2025 school year.