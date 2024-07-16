Key Takeaways Dynabook's new Tecra A40-M and A60-M are designed for professionals who need a reliable, long-lasting laptop for work on the go.

Each laptop boasts industry-leading security features, including biometric scanners and encryption, to keep personal and corporate data safe.

With an Intel Core Ultra processor, WUXGA displays, and Microsoft's productivity assistant, these laptops are perfect for any professional setting.

When you rely on a laptop for professional work or study, the last thing you want is a device that breaks easily. You can have as powerful a processor as you like with the best screens on the market, but if it falls apart during transit (or worse, during a presentation), it's not much good for someone who needs something reliable that they can depend on. Fortunately, Dynabook has been focusing on long-lasting, secure laptops, and its newest models come with AI integration.

Dynabook reveals the Tecra A40-M and A60-M

In a press release, Dynabook showed off the 14-inch Tecra A40-M and 16-inch Tecra A60-M. As you'd expect for a laptop built for all kinds of professional use, it's designed to be as reliable as possible. Dynabook boasts that its laptops "boast one of the lowest failure rates in the industry," but if it does somehow let you down, each laptop can come with 4 years of coverage so you've always got something to rely on. It even has an antimicrobial coating, perfect for keeping your laptop free of germs in the workplace.

The laptops feature an Intel Core Ultra processor and WUXGA displays by default. The 16-inch model features a full-size keyboard which is handy for people who require every key to get the job done. Each model comes with a dedicated Copilot key, so you have Microsoft's productivity assistant on hand at all times. Plus, Dynabook is pleased with how secure their laptops are:

These laptops also feature advanced hardware and software security measures, including Trusted Platform Module (dTPM) 2.0, advanced encryption, and can be equipped with face and/or fingerprint biometric scanners and smart card readers, ensuring that both personal and corporate data remain safe and secure.

If this sounds like the laptop for you, head over to the Dynabook website and grab one now.