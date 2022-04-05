Dynabook’s new Portégé X40-K comes in a beautiful blue chassis and features Intel 28W processors

Dynabook has announced the Portégé X40-K, a brand new member of its laptop family and arguably the best-looking one. The new Portégé X40-K is powered by Intel’s latest processors, as you’d expect, but the biggest news is in the laptop’s design.

The Dynabook Portégé X40 comes in a stunning blue chassis that really stands out from most of Dynabook’s lineup. It’s made from aluminum, and the edges of the lid and the touchpad are trimmed with a silver shine, adding some flair to the overall design. Being business laptops, most of Dynabook’s laptops tend to have a very subdued look, and while that’s still true here, it still manages to look modern and appealing enough for anyone. It’s also just 17.9mm thick and it weighs 3.2 lbs, which isn’t too bad for a 14-inch laptop with an aluminum chassis. It still meets all the MIL-STD-810H durability requirements, just like other Dynabook laptops.

It also has all the ports you’d expect from a business laptop: Two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, RJ45 Ethernet, a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. Plus, you can add a Smart Card reader, too. One thing it doesn’t have is the option for cellular connectivity.

On the inside, the Dynabook Portégé X40-K is powered by Intel’s 12th-generation P-series processors, so you get up to an Intel Core i7-1280P, which has 14 cores and 20 threads, plus vPro support. You can also configure it with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, which you can upgrade later on, and it includes up to a 1TB SSD.

The display is a 14-inch panel and it comes in Full HD resolution. It’s still a typical 16:9 aspect ratio, so you won’t find the taller screen that many premium business laptops now have. Still, it should be a solid display for its size. You can configure it with an IPS non-touch panel or with touch support.

Of course, as a business laptop, security and manageability are also a big thing. You can configure it with both a fingerprint reader or a Windows Hello IR camera. The laptop meets Microsoft’s Secured-core PC spec and it supports Intel Active Management Technology so IT admins can manage devices remotely more easily. Dynabook says its proprietary BIOS offers another security layer and it’s also upgradeable remotely to make life easier for IT admins.

The Dynabook Portégé X40-K will be available starting at $1,349.99, and you can buy it from Dynabook directly or its network of resellers. This isn’t a laptop you’ll find at the store, since it’s specifically meant for businesses. Dynabook has been announcing a handful of devices in the past few months, including more Portégé models as well as the new Tecra lineup.