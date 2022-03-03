Dynabook refreshes its Portégé laptops with 12th-gen Intel processors

Dynabook, the company formerly known as Toshiba PC Company, has announced a handful of new business laptops under the Portégé brand. The new Dynabook Portégé X30L-L, X30W-K, and X40L-K are all powered by Intel’s 12th-generation P-series processors, including vPro models, though Intel has yet to share details on them.

The Dynabook Portégé X40L is a brand new addition to Dynabook’s lineup, and it’s the lightest 14-inch laptop the company has ever made. It weighs 2.3lbs and measures just 15.9mm thick. It’s powered by either an Intel Core i5 or Intel Core i7 P-series processor, meaning it has a higher 28W TDP compared to previous generations. It also comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, giving you all the performance you could need for office work.

It also has the perk of coming with a 14-inch display and a tall 16:10 aspect ratio, which is usually preferred for productivity. It comes in Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) resolution and it has an 85% screen-to-lid ratio. For audio, it comes with a quad-speaker stereo system with Dolby Atmos support.

As you’d expect the Dynabook Portégé X40L comes with a solid supply of ports. There are two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, two USB Type-A ports (USB 3.2 Gen 1), HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, a combo 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader. The chassis is made from a magnesium alloy and it comes in a Tech Blue colorway, which makes it one of the more interesting Dynabook laptops design-wise.

Dynabook is also refreshing the Portégé X30L clamshell and X30W convertible with Intel 12th-generation P-series processors, so you get the same performance benefits that the X40L delivers. Both come with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, so all the basics are covered.

Unlike the 14-inch sibling, these two models come with 13.3-inch displays and a more typical 16:9 aspect ratio. They use Full HD displays, and the X30L gives you the option for an IGZO display with 470 nits of brightness or a touch-enabled panel with 300 nits, in addition to the base panel with just 250 nits of brightness. The convertible only gives you one display option.

The Dynabook Portégé X30L and X30W also have a magnesium alloy and both come in under 1kg. The clamshell weighs just 904 grams, while the convertible weighs 989 grams, making it one of the lightest convertibles around. They both include the same port selection as the Portégé X40L, but they come in a more boring Mystic Blue shade, which is a nearly black shade of blue. As you’d expect, all the laptops come with Windows 11 Pro and they meet Microsoft’s Secured-Core PC spec.

Pricing starts at $1,379.99 for the Dynabook Portégé X30L-K, while the Portégé X30W-K starts at $1,599.99, and the new Portégé starts at $1,799.99. They’ll be available from Dynabook directly or from the company’s network of authorized resellers. All the laptops come with a three-year warranty with on-site support for featured configurations, or a four-year warranty for built-to-order configurations.

In addition to the new Portégé laptops, Dynabook also announced a new Thunderbolt 4 dock to further expand their capabilities. the dock includes two HDMI 2.0 ports, two DisplayPort connections, one extra Thunderbolt port, four USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C, an SD card reader, and a combo audio jack. The dock will cost $349.99 and it includes a three-year warranty.