Key Takeaways Dynabook introduces the Portege X30L-M laptop weighing under 2 pounds, perfect for portability.

Features MIL-STD-810H tested magnesium alloy chassis, 16:10 WUXGA display, and Intel Arc Graphics for stunning visuals.

Offers privacy features like Windows Hello, webcam shutter, fingerprint scanner, and smart card reader for security.

A powerful laptop is nice to have around, but it tends to get pretty heavy with all that hardware in it. As such, while they can do a lot of work, they're a pain to lug around to the office or the cafe. Fortunately, if you're looking for a laptop that's both mighty and lightweight, Dynabook has just the device for you.

Dynabook reveals the Portege X30L-M

In a press release, Dynabook pulled back the curtain on the Portege X30L-M. By the specs, it's looking like a big win for people who like their laptops to be as light as a feather:

Weighing under two pounds (855g), the Portégé X30L-M is constructed from a sleek, dark bluemagnesium alloy chassis that is both stylish and durable, meeting MIL-STD-810H testing standards. It features a vibrant 16:10 WUXGA display that offers more screen space for multitasking, coupled with Intel Arc Graphics to deliver stunning visuals for creative work, presentations, and more.

The laptop is also pretty good at maintaining your privacy. You can set up Windows Hello with either the 1080p webcam variant or the fingerprint scanner so that people can't get into your files without your permission. The webcam has a little shutter you can draw over the aperture to prevent people from peeping in. It even has a smart card reader on it if that's more your style. On top of all that, it still manages to squeeze in a ton of ports, much like how we saw with the Portege X40L-M.

If you're interested in learning more, head over to the Dynabook website and check it out. Prices start at $1,399, and there are plenty of options to choose from to make your device truly yours.