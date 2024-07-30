Key Takeaways Dynabook's Portégé X40-M offers a powerful Intel processor, up to 64GB of RAM, and sleek design for professionals.

With a variety of ports, a security lock slot, and Windows Hello-compatible webcam, the X40-M ensures your data stays safe.

Priced at $1499, this lightweight laptop with AI features and durable design is worth considering for busy workdays.

If you haven't heard of Dynabook's Portégé range, now is a fantastic time to get acquainted with it. The Portégé range is all about making powerful business laptops that are also portable and are often noted for their incredibly lightweight design. Now, Dynabook is ready to add another unit to the family with the Portégé X40-M, which has some nice AI features under the hood.

Dynabook reveals the Portégé X40-M

Image Credit: Dynabook

As revealed in an email press release, Dynabook has revealed the 14-inch Portégé X40-M to the world. As you'd expect from the Portégé range, the X40-M is both lightweight and durable so it can keep up with your busy workday. However, this entry to the range features a Copilot key on the keyboard, which lets you bring up Microsoft's handy AI assistant any time you need it.

Under the hood, the Portégé X40-M features an Intel Core Ultra processor, with a selection going all the way up to the Ultra 7 165H. It can also sport up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and an optional touchscreen. You can bump the storage up to 2TB of SSD space, and it comes with a built-in 720p webcam. It also comes with a generous range of ports: an HDMI, two USB-C that support Thunderbolt 4, two USB 3.2, an Ethernet, a headset jack, and a microSD card slot.

Finally, the Portégé X40-M comes with some handy security measures to keep your work safe from bad agents. The laptop comes with a fingerprint scanner, a smart card reader, a slot for a security lock, and a Windows Hello-compatible webcam, so you can make sure that all your professional work stays safe. If you're interested, you can grab one from the Dynabook website for $1499.