It aims to be a no-compromise laptop with features including RJ45 Ethernet, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a large battery.

Priced at $1,799.99, the Dynabook Portégé X40L-M faces tough competition from major brands in the business laptop space.

Dynabook may not be the first name anyone thinks of when thinking of laptops, but that's not stopping the company from launching new devices each and every year. And today, the company introduced the Portégé X40L-M, a laptop that aims to rise above its business laptop competitors by offering all the ports you could want while still being one of the lightest laptops on the market.

The Dynabook Portégé X40L-M

The design and ports is where the Dynabook Portégé X40L-M really aims to make a mark. This is an incredibly light laptop, coming in at just 2.3 pounds of weight and 15.9mm thin, but it doesn't make any of the sacrifices you'd expect from thin and light laptops. That's especially true of the port selection, which is very robust here, including two USB Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, a headphone jack, and even RJ45 Ethernet and a microSD card reader.

Those two, and especially the RJ45 Ethernet, are what helps the Portégé X40L-M stand out from competitors like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon. Usually, if you want Ethernet, you have to settle for a thicker, heavier laptop in the ThinkPad lineup, and that goes for most major brands, like HP's Elite series or Dell Latitude laptops. In that sense, the Dynabook Portégé X40L-M is a no-compromise laptop,and that even extends to the battery, which is a fairly large 65Wh unit.

Dynabook also touts a 14-inch 16:10 IPS display and a quad-speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos. It has other solid features, too, including Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel Evo certification, up to 32GB of RAM, a fingerprint reader, and optional features including an IR webcam for Windows Hello and a Smart Card reader.

Of course, it has all the AI features you'd expect from Intel Core Ultra, including webcam enhancements, though the webcam itself is only a 720p sensor, showing where the company is making some cuts. Of course, there's also a Copilot button, which we've seen more and more laptops adopt.

Can it steal the thunder from other brands?

The Dynabook Portégé X40L-M is certainly a compelling laptop on paper, but the company has an uphill battle when it comes to taking attention away from major brands like Lenovo, HP, and Dell. The laptop starts at $1,799.99, which puts it in line with other premium business laptops. You can get it straight from Dynabook or buy it through authorized resellers, though don't expect to see it at consumer retailers like Best Buy.