Dynabook refreshes its Satellite Pro C40 and C50 laptops with Windows 11

Dynabook, the PC manufacturer formerly known as Toshiba, has announced the latest iterations of its more budget-oriented Satellite Pro laptops. The new Dynabook Satellite Pro C40 and C50 come with Windows 11 out of the box and include Intel’s 11th-generation processors along with other fairly high-end specs. Dynabook laptops are geared towards businesses, and naturally, the inclusion of Windows 11 Pro is a big part of the appeal.

Aside from the size, the two new Dynabook Satellite Pro laptops are nearly identical. They come with either an Intel Core i5-1135G7 or a Core i7-1165G7, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. There don’t seem to be options for Intel’s vPro processors, despite these being professional laptops.

The Dynabook Satellite Pro C40 has a 14-inch display, while the C50 has a 15.6-inch panel, but both are Full HD resolution, and that’s the only configuration available. The included webcam is 720p resolution, and for sound, you get two stereo speakers and dual-array microphones.

The display has relatively small bezels on three sides, and the design overall is fairly sleek. The C40 measures 18.9mm in thickness and weighs 3.27lbs, while the C50 is 19.7mm thick and weighs 3.96lbs. The laptops come in Graphite Black, which is a very dark blue color. The surface of the laptop is also coated in antimicrobial paint, helping prevent the growth of bacteria on the laptop over time.

As for connectivity, both laptops feature one USB Type-C port with charging, data, and display capabilities, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, gigabit Ethernet, a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. That should cover just about every basic need you might have, but it’s worth noting there’s no Thunderbolt support.

The Dynabook Satellite Pro C40-J and C50-J will be available from Dynabook directly and from its reseller network this month. Prices start at $769.99 for a Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The models with a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD will cost $929.99.