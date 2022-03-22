Dynabook updates Tecra A40 and A50 with 12th-gen Intel P-series processors

Dynabook has announced upgraded versions of the Tecra A40 and A50 laptops for 2022, featuring Intel’s 12th-generation P-series processors. The new laptops come with up to an Intel Core i7-1280P processor with vPro support, which includes 14 cores – six P cores and eight E cores. There are various configurations available with different Core i5 and Core i7 models. The two laptops also come with dual-channel slotted RAM, up to 64GB, as well as up to 1TB of SSD storage.

The Dynabook Tecra A40 comes with a 14-inch display, while the A50 has a 15.6-inch panel, but both are nearly identical spec-wise. The base configuration still includes an HD (1366 x 768) display – an odd sight to see on an expensive laptop in 2022. You can upgrade both to a Full HD panel, though, and even add touch support.

Both laptops come with a webcam that includes Windows Hello facial recognition, plus you can also add a fingerprint reader to the touchpad if you want another way to unlock the PC. The keyboard is backlit on both models, and you get perks like a proper inverted-T layout for the arrow keys. Plus, the 15.6-inch model has a full number pad too.

As for ports, this is one of the strengths of the Dynabook Tecra family. You get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, a headphhone jack, and a microSD card reader. The laptops come with a new antimicrobial coating that prevents bacteria from developing on the surface, plus they meet MIL-STD-810H, which is standard for the Tecra family.

The new Dynabook Tecra A40 and A50 are also backed by the usual warranty the company offers, which is a step above most others. You get three years of on-site support for featured configurations, or four years with build-to-order models.

All of those configurations will be available from Dynabook directly or from its netwrok of partner resellers. The Dynabook Tecra A40 will start at $1,019.99, while the Tecra A50 will start at $969.99. If you’re interested in Dynabook’s more premium offerings, the company recently refreshed the Portégé lineup, too.