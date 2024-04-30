Key Takeaways Dynabook upgrades Satellite Pro laptops with faster Intel Core Mobile Series 1 processors for enhanced productivity in high-stress environments.

Satellite Pro laptops now come with spill-resistant keyboards and antimicrobial coating, perfect for working professionals always on-the-go.

If you're in need of a durable and efficient professional laptop, head to Dynabook's website to check out the latest features and upgrades.

Professional laptops need a lot of good things, but a good processor is definitely up there. Nobody wants to be stuck with a laggy computer while they're trying to get their work done in a high-stress environment. Fortunately, Dynabook has taken this into account with their new Satellite Pro range, as the company just announced a big CPU upgrade across the line.

Dynabook announces a processor upgrade for its Satellite Pro laptops

Dynabook has a lot of good news for Satellite Pro fans. First of all, the range is getting an upgrade to Intel Core Mobile Series 1 processors which came out in January of this year. These processors follow the typical Intel pattern of a Core 3, 5, and 7 model, and there will be a Satellite Pro available with each of these variants. Given how these processors are very recent, it'll be a nice speed upgrade for these laptops.

However, that's not the only perk. Dynabook realizes that if its laptops are going to be in the hands of working professionals, there will always be a coffee nearby. And if there's always a coffee nearby, there's always the chance of spillage. Fortunately, you no longer have to worry about your Starbucks ruining your productivity:

Recognizing the importance of durability in everyday computing, the Satellite Pro C Series laptops were updated with spill-resistant keyboards, providing an added layer of protection against accidental spills to help safeguard the internal components. Additionally, Satellite Pro C40-K and C50-K laptops feature an IONPURE IPL antimicrobial coated chassis to reduce the buildup of germs and maintaining a sanitary working platform

If this sounds like the laptop for you, you can grab one right now. Just head over to the Dynabook website for more details on how to grab your own.