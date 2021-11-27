Get the Dynalink Android TV Box and make your TV Smart for just $30

If you missed out on buying something for Black Friday, fret not as brands and retailers will surely want you to spend your money on Cyber Monday! We’ve got a list of the best Cyber Monday deals on TVs and Home Audio, Smartphones and accessories, as well as the best PC and gaming deals. If you don’t want to buy a brand new TV since it can be quite expensive and you’re satisfied with your current one, it totally makes sense. However, it can be a smart move to upgrade your existing TV to a “Smart” TV by getting a streaming device. A good option to consider is the Dynalink 4K Android TV Box that not only lets you stream content but can also run apps on your TV.

If you have an older TV that doesn’t really have WiFi connectivity or it doesn’t allow you to run some streaming apps like Netflix or Prime Video, a streaming device like this is an easy and inexpensive fix. The Dyanlink Android TV Box runs on Android 10 so not only do you get the ability to install streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video, but you also get the option to install several Android apps and games that you can play on your TV. Some smart TVs only come with Prime Video or Netflix and cannot run both services. For such TVs, a device like this can be a savior. It also outputs in 4K which is surely a bonus.

The TV box connects to your TV via the HDMI port and comes with a Bluetooth remote with the usual set of buttons like Google Assistant, YouTube, Netflix, etc. If you’re looking for a cheap way to integrate streaming services onto your TV, this can be a good product to purchase. If you’re looking to purchase other gadgets too, make sure you check out the best Cyber Monday deals and save a few extra bucks!