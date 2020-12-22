Select Dyson air purifiers and robot vacuums get Google Assistant support

Dyson products are probably sitting under a lot of trees right now as gifts for the holidays. To gear up for the season of giving, Dyson has announced Google Assistant is now compatible with a small selection of its appliances.

Once you link Google Assistant with your Dyson account, you’ll be able to control your smart Dyson purifier, humidifier, and robot vacuum with just your voice. You can also create routines that will automate how your Dyson appliances work with other devices in your home. So, you can say good evening and have your lights and humidifier turn on.

You can control your Dyson products using the Google Home app or an Assistant-powered Smart Display, including the Nest Hub. You’ll be able to say things like “Hey Google, turn on my purifier,” or “Hey Google, set the fan speed to five.”

Here are the Dyson appliances compatible with Google Assistant:

Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan (with smart connectivity)

Dyson Pure Cool Link” purifying fan

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link” purifying fan heater

Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan

Dyson Pure Hot Cool purifying fan heater

Dyson Pure Humidify +Cool purifying humidifying fan

Dyson 360 Eye robot vacuum

Dyson 360 Heurist robot vacuum

Dyson appliances were previously compatible with Alexa and Siri, so it’s nice to finally see Google Assistant support. Dyson said the new functionality works on devices with Android 6.0 and higher, which is the majority of Android phones these days. Let’s face it, if you own a Dyson product, you probably own a relatively new Android phone.

Android Police notes that the control through the Google Home app is pretty limited at the moment, with only the ability to turn your Dyson air purifier on and off. Right now, it looks like you’re better off either using the Dyson app or simply instructing Google Assistant to do the work for you.