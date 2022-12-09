Dyson is known for its high-end vacuums, air purifiers, and, more recently, its hair care products. Most of its products cost quite a bit, but the performance, for the most part, goes unmatched. So when it announced its headphones, the Dyson Zone, earlier in the year, although there wasn't a price tag, most already knew that it was going to cost a pretty penny. Now, the company has announced more details about the upcoming headphones, like where they will be available and how much they will cost.

In its most recent announcement, Dyson shared that its Zone headphones would be available starting in January in China and would arrive in the United States, UK, Hong Kong, and Singapore in March. Now, if you're hearing about the headphones for the first time, you'll probably notice that they look slightly different from your standard pair. That's because the Dyson Zone can take advantage of an additional piece of hardware that can be used for air purification.

The company states that its air purification system is meant to filter air pollution while you're out and about. The air filtration attachment will cover the nose and mouth, and according to Dyson, the electrostatic filters will capture 99 percent of particle pollution. You can even monitor the surrounding air using an accompanying app. Of course, if you want, you can use the headphones without the filtration unit attached. When removed, it looks just like any other pair of headphones, with a little more flair in color and design. There will be three colors of the headphones made available, with one color variant only being sold through the Dyson website.

So what about the audio, after all, these are headphones. Dyson states that its unit will offer up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge. It will also have amazing noise-canceling capabilities thanks to its 11 built-in microphones, eight of which are used just for the ANC. The Zone will be able to reduce sound up to 38 decibels, with the headphones monitoring its surroundings up to 384,000 times a second. Furthermore, the device will be able to produce audio frequencies in the range of 6Hz through 21kHz and have robust sound thanks to its 40mm neodymium drivers that have been "scientifically tuned" and will have minimal distortion.

Of course, all of this won't come cheap. The Dyson Zone will be priced at $949 and will be available for pre-order in the United States starting in March. In order to pre-order, those curious will need to have an appointment. While this might sound a bit odd, it's probably a good idea to check them out and listen to them before making a purchase like this. Dyson states that the headphones will also be available in stores and on its own website. Who knows whether these headphones can beat some of the best headphone options out right now, but we'll soon find out.

Source: Dyson

Via: The Verge