ESP32 is great for IoT projects needing Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Rukenshia designed and shared guide for making e-ink timer

I'll admit it; I usually lean toward covering Raspberry Pis when it comes to DIY electronic devices. They're easy to understand, they're popular, and it seems like everyone's creativity with those handy SBCs grows by the week.

But that's not to say that the Raspberry Pi is the only DIY device out there; without even going through all of the Pi alternatives, there are chips like the ESP32. They're not SBCs like the Pi, but they can still act as the heart of a fantastic project. Such is the case of this lovely e-ink Pomodoro timer that can help you get your work done and look great at the same time.

This DIY Pomodoro device uses an ESP32 at its core

As spotted by Hackaday, this cool Pomodoro device helps keep you on-track with your productivity goals. It uses an ESP32, which is quite a bit different versus the humble Pi; while the latter is, essentially, a small computer, the ESP32 is a microcontroller that comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and that's about it. They're fantastic for Internet of Things devices where you need a chip that can send and receive data, process stuff, and that's about it.

This particular project was Rukenshia's design, and they've written a guide on how to make your own on GitHub. You'll need:

ESP32 (I used an AZDelivery ESP32 NodeMCU)

WaveShare 4.26inch e-Paper display HAT, 800x480 (link)

KY-040 rotary encoder with button

A single WS2812 LED (could be replaced with a simple RGB LED)A

A USB-C connector (like this one)

3d printed case ( onshape file)

file) Some resistors and 0.1uF capacitors

Rukenshia stated that they opted for an ESP32 because they knew the chip "well enough to feel comfortable diving back in" after a long hiatus. As such, I'm sure it's possible to adapt the project to a Raspberry Pi if you'd like. In fact, someone already made a Pomodoro timer using a Raspberry Pi, and it came with an air quality sensor.