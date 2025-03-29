Are you as big a fan of e-ink displays as I am? Ever since I started writing for XDA, I've had a love for covering DIY Raspberry Pi projects that use them as part of the process. There's just something about e-ink displays that gives off a sleek, stylish look for me. As such, here are my best picks for some good-looking e-ink Raspberry Pi displays that you can make at home.

Starting off simple

First up, let's take a look at this really simple but elegant design. It's a very simple project; it uses an e-ink display to show a clock face. You can choose between an analog clock, a digital display, or other clocks.

It's a nice project to get started with because the software side isn't very complex; it's a clock, after all. Plus, who doesn't need a clock somewhere around their house? This makes the e-ink clock both an easy and useful project to get started with these amazing displays.

Related I use these 5 tools to turn my Raspberry Pi into a self-hosting behemoth Even a Raspberry Pi can become a containerization war machine with the right set of apps

From the creator of the project you just saw

Did you like that clock? Good, because its creator actually developed another project that used e-ink displays. This one is a little more complex on the software side, as it's set up to show a weather forecast for your local area. However, if you can wrap your head around this build, you can make yourself a lovely setpiece that lets you know if you need an umbrella or not.

Related 7 creative uses for Raspberry Pi you probably haven’t tried yet Your Raspberry Pi is good for more than just a media center or retro game emulator

A more modern look

If the weather forecaster above didn't look the way you wanted it, don't worry; there's more than one way to approach a project like that. For instance, take this project that gives the weather forecaster a more minimalistic, modern look. It gives you all the basics of what the weather looks like right now, and nothing more. Perfect for people who don't need a full run-down of the entire week.

3 Someone combined a Raspberry Pi with an eInk display to make the perfect photo frame

A modern take on a classic setpiece

You'll notice that a lot of these e-ink displays act as something you'd have on the wall or on a shelf somewhere. E-ink displays lend themselves nicely as a setpiece, especially given their low refresh rate. You won't be playing games or using one as a mini PC on an e-ink display any time soon, but it's fantastic for displaying things that don't need constant updates.

Take this cool photo frame, for instance. It doesn't need constant display updates, so an e-ink screen is perfect for showing off all your photos in a glare-free way. Plus, it connects with Google Photos, so changing what's shown is really easy.

Related Turn your Raspberry Pi into a home server with these 5 operating systems With the right software, even a Raspberry Pi SBC can serve as a home lab

Enter AI

But what if we take the photo frame idea and take it one step further? What if we mix it in with some AI generation to create a picture frame that creates endless unique images to look at every day?

That's exactly what the PaperPiAI project does. This project polls an AI image generator every day and displays it for all to see, and you're guaranteed a unique image never seen before.

Related This elegant, retro Raspberry Pi Pico clock doubles as a battery charger Thanks to the open-source community and the Raspberry Pi Pico, you can easily build this retro clock that also charges your NiMH batteries.

Taking AI even further

Image Credit: Thomas Valadez

If we're going down the AI route, why stop at images? This project uses AI to generate a brief bedtime story, then create images to go along with what's happening in the plot. Best of all, the processing is done on the board itself, meaning you can make stories without an internet connection.

Related Your Raspberry Pi can monitor and control your air quality To improve the air quality in your home or office, you could invest in an expensive air purifier. Or, you could build your own using a Raspberry Pi.

E-ink displays and Raspberry Pis are a match made in heaven

What's better than an e-ink display project? One you can make yourself at home. Hopefully I've made my case as to why I love e-ink display projects, and perhaps even inspired you to make on for yourself.