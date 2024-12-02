Ever since I used my first Kindle years ago, I've been hooked on using E Ink devices. They're fantastic to read on, like on the palm-sized Boox Palma, as the E Ink displays are easy on the eyes and can work even in glaring sunlight. That was great, as I get headaches from reading on LCD screens for too long, but it wasn't until I got an E Ink tablet that supported a stylus that I realized they could be used for so much more.

Since that first device, I've used most of the E Ink tablets that support a stylus. While they all have their own little quirks, I love the feeling of handwritten notes on E Ink screens. They're designed to feel more like paper than the finger-first screens used on other awesome tablets, and this makes them amazing for scribbling notes and organizing my thoughts.

5 No more inky fingers

A digital stylus does it all, with one pen

Close

Anyone with kids knows that random pen marks on their hands, arms, and faces are an integral part of life. You never quite know where they came from, seemingly appearing by magic even if they've never touched a writing tool that day. Well, while most people grow out of that stage, I never did. I've always had terrible handwriting and cycled through dozens of pen types to find one that worked for me–finally resting on fountain pens. They make me slow down while writing so that my handwriting is legible, but they also come with one big drawback: ink that takes a little while to dry.

I'm sure you can imagine what the heel of my hand looks like after a day of taking notes, and it's not just fountain pen ink that attaches itself to me. Pencil graphite, or pretty much any other type of pen ink, will end up all over my hands. But with E Ink, I'm spared the mess, the frantic scrubbing of my hands to try and remove it, and the eventual acceptance that it'll wear off (eventually). I just don't have to worry at all, keeping my hands looking clean and presentable no matter how long I've been writing or sketching. For someone who's been branded messy all their life, that feeling is incredibly liberating.

Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C Pro The Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra C is a premium Android-based E Ink tablet with a full color display that's awesome for reading comic books, or for jotting down handwritten notes that save to the cloud. $650 at Amazon $600 at B&H

reMarkable Paper Pro The reMarkable Paper Pro has a custom textured color E Ink display, so it feels closer to writing on paper, giving you an enjoyable notetaking experience without the distractions of other tablets. $629 at Best Buy $629 at Amazon $629 at Official Site

4 Instant backups

Never lose your notes again

I also have a habit of scribbling notes down on whatever piece of paper is handy, which often means when I need to refer to them, the piece of paper is nowhere to be found. Even when I was working as a transportation clerk, I'd have a full-desk pad for immediate notes while on calls, then a second notepad to move any long-term notes to, and a pocket notebook for anything that came up while I was wandering around the warehouse. As you can imagine, this led to plenty of busywork shifting notes between different pieces of paper, but it did mean I rarely missed anything important.

It also means I can't lose any notes accidentally, as they're backed up instantly, so even if I lose the device, I can still access them.

But by taking notes on an E Ink device, I can have those notes synced to the cloud so that they're available on my other devices instantly, without the extra steps. It also means I can't lose any notes accidentally, as they're backed up instantly, so even if I lose the device, I can still access them. It's still not quite perfect, as I have to remember which overall note files I've been using, but it saves so much time from my tried-and-tested organizational system.

3 No more wasting paper

It feels more environmentally conscious to me