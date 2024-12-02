Key Takeaways A creator on the Raspberry Pi subreddit is building an impressive DIY e-paper clock using a Raspberry Pi Zero W.

The clock's creator plans to upload the code to GitHub soon and hinted at a future YouTube tutorial.

The clock uses a 7.3-inch 7-color Inky Impression with a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W. It is drawn using Python and has a 5-minute update time.

I admit it; I have a soft spot for e-paper displays. I don't know why, but something about them really makes a neuron fire off in my brain. So, when I come across Raspberry Pi projects that put them to good use, I can't help but show them off. Case in point: this amazing DIY e-paper clock uses a Raspberry Pi Zero W, and its creator has stated that they will upload the code behind it to GitHub soon.

This minimalistic e-paper clock is a fantastic setpiece for the Pi enthusiast

This cool-looking project was the idea of akz-dev on the Raspberry Pi subreddit. Even from the thread's primary image, you can tell this project is something special.

The original poster didn't expect their thread to gain so much traction, so they didn't upload the code behind this project to GitHub. However, given how the Pi enthusiasts flocked to the thread in droves, they stated that they'll now fix that with an update. They also said they'd work on a YouTube video tutorial for the project.

For the time being, here's a look into how akz-dev created this beauty:

7.3 inch 7-color Inky Impression with a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W. I'm drawing the image myself in python using the pillow library. Probably will have it update every 5 minutes or so due to the refresh time.

They're currently working on deploying web apps to the Pi, including AI image generation and uploading pictures. However, I really hope they can show us all how they made this clock, as I'd love to make one for myself. While we wait, why not check out this sleek weather forecaster that also uses an e-paper reader?