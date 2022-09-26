E3 2023 will take place from June 13 to June 16

After announcing its plans to hold a physical E3 event in July, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has announced new details about the event, which will take place from June 13 to June 16 in Los Angeles, California.

Like years prior, E3 will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center and will take place over the course of four days. For the first two days, the convention will be open to those that work in the industry, while the final two days will be open to the general public. This will be the first time a physical event is being held since 2019, with the 2020 event being canceled due to the pandemic and the 2021 show being strictly online. Last year’s E3 event was also canceled. The Entertainment Software Association, the group organizing the event, apparently has some lofty goals set up for next year’s E3, looking to improve the overall experience of the event.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, the group will employ a new strategy, with half of the convention space being dedicated to business matters, offering a quieter and more intimate area where business attendees can hold meetings and network. It will also rely on the E3 app that will allow attendees to connect with each and meet using dedicated meeting spaces. Although full details aren’t known quite yet, the rest of the space will be dedicated to the over-the-top booths E3 has become known for. While there will be a big focus on industry members, much like in previous years, the event will still be open to the public, with ticket numbers still being determined.

While this might sound just like business as usual, the ESA is looking to turn things around with E3 2023. Prior to the pandemic, interest in E3 had dwindled, with attendance numbers having dropped the last year the event was physically held. The same year, longtime exhibitor Sony announced that it would not be attending, instead opting to hold its own events. Furthermore, the ESA experienced a couple of data breaches, one of which leaked the details of thousands of registered attendees, including journalists, exposing their home addresses, phone numbers, names, and email addresses. To make matters worse, the public felt that the ESA’s response to the incident was lukewarm. With all of that in mind, this will be an important E3.

As of now, that’s all that is known about the event, but you can bet that the ESA is already hard at work, building a show that will entertain and delight attendees.

Source: E3 (Twitter), GamesIndustry.biz