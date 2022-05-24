EA is reportedly looking for a suitor in Apple, Amazon, or Disney

The gaming space has been pretty interesting over the past few years, mainly due to high-profile buyouts of huge gaming companies by even bigger technology firms. A new report reveals that Electronic Arts (EA) might be headed in the same direction. The company has apparently been shopping itself around, looking for a possible suitor that will either buy the company or merge with it.

The report states that EA has tried to make multiple deals happen without success. The first such deal was with NBCUniversal. This deal was alive and well as recently as April, but talks eventually broke down due to issues with price and structure. The same report also states that EA had also been in talks with Disney, Amazon, and Apple. These discussions became more feverish as Microsoft announced its intent to purchase Activision Blizzard.

While it doesn’t look like things are active at the moment, potential suitors could still be waiting in the wings. Regardless, EA is serious about a sale or a merger, whichever comes first.

In this current climate, it makes complete sense for EA to try and find a buyer. Plenty of companies are swooping in to purchase gaming companies, with some recent examples being Sony Interactive Entertainment’s acquisition of Bungie and Microsoft’s other deal, the acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of game publisher Bethesda. Not to mention, Take-Two Interactive purchasing Zynga.

While it is hard to imagine what the future of gaming will look like, EA has a broad portfolio of IPs that could prove beneficial for the right company. Recently, the company expanded its popular battle royale title Apex Legends to iOS and Android devices by releasing Apex Legends Mobile. The firm also announced that it would not be renewing its license with FIFA.

