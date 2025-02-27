Summary EA releases source code for iconic Command and Conquer games under the GPL license.

Which RTS game did you grow up on? For me, it was Command and Conquer: Red Alert 2. That probably dates me pretty accurately, but I adored the game's take on the Cold War and all the wild stuff that came out of it. Yes, including those amazing live-action cutscenes with people in costumes, which EA doubled-down on in Red Alert 3 when they got Tim Curry to read the best line he has ever read in his career.

If you want to revisit those wonderful memories, I have the perfect excuse. EA has revealed that it's releasing the complete source code for some of its iconic Command and Conquer games, and they'll even come with Steam Workshop integration for easy modding.

EA releases the source code for Command and Conquer games