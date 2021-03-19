EA Play subscription finally available for Xbox Game Pass members on PC

Microsoft is expanding the availability of EA Play, the subscription-based game service from Electronic Arts. Gamers can finally get access to EA Play via Xbox Game Pass PC and Game Pass Ultimate memberships, free of cost. That means if you are already a subscriber, you can get access to a variety of games from publisher Electronic Arts.

As announced in a blog post, EA Play on PC via Xbox Game Pass PC and Game Pass Ultimate memberships will offer access to over 60 of the most popular titles from EA, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20, Titanfall 2, and Need for Speed Heat. Also included are several popular EA franchises like Battlefield, Madden NFL, Command & Conquer, and The Sims.

EA Play will also offer members monthly rewards in various EA games. This month’s perks include Gold Team Fantasy MUT packs, an EA Play Celebration Pack for Madden 21, an N7 Weapon Charm for Apex Legends, and more. You can also expect exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and discounts on EA digital purchases via the EA Desktop app beta. Moreover, there will be access to trials that last up to 10 hours for popular game franchises including FIFA 21. Notably, Xbox Game Pass recently started offering Star Wars: Squadrons, one of EA’s latest titles that takes a deep dive into the space dogfights from the Star Wars universe.

How to get EA Play on Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate on PC?

You need to have either of the two Xbox memberships that Microsoft offers for PC gamers. Xbox Game Pass costs $9.99 per month while Game Pass Ultimate costs $14.99. However, if you are a new user, you can get either of the two memberships for just $1 for the first three months.

To get EA Play membership on PC, just download the EA Desktop app which is currently in open beta. Then, sign in with your EA Account or create a new one.

Once you are logged in, you should see a prompt to link your Xbox account with your EA account.

Once the process is complete, you should get access to the EA Play games library. When you download your first EA Play game, the Xbox app should walk you through the setup process.

Notably, this is not the only way to get EA Play on PC, as the membership is also available via Steam or the Origin service.