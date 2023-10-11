Hagibis Cleaning Pen $6 $12 Save $6 The Hagibis Cleaning Pen is an accessory that can get rid of the dirt, earwax, and other debris from your wireless earbuds. Lightweight and inexpensive, it's the perfect tool to keep your earbuds neat and clean! $6 at Amazon

If you’ve ever used the same earphones for more than a few months, you must have come across the horrifying sight of earwax and dirt stuck around the ear pads and mesh. If allowed to accumulate, this debris can affect the audio quality of your earphones, and more importantly, lead to hygiene issues. To top it off, you wouldn’t want to use sharp plastic tools to get rid of the earwax and grime as even the tiniest amount of pressure can damage your earbuds.

Fortunately, the Hagibis Cleaning Pen is the perfect solution to this predicament. With the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale reducing its price to $6, there’s no reason to not check out this neat (pun intended) accessory if you own a set of AirPods or other wireless earphones!

What’s great about the Hagibis Cleaning Pen?

The Hagibis Earbuds Cleaning Pen has a 3-in-1 design, and you can access the fluffy sponge, soft brush, and (relatively) sharp metal tip modes by uncovering the body holder and the pen cap. The sponge mode is helpful when you need to get the debris that can get lodged inside the wireless charging case.

Meanwhile, the firm bristles of the brush can reach all the nooks and crannies of your earbuds. So, you can use it to clear the dirt and grime from hard-to-reach areas, such as the earphone mesh. There’s also a metal pen nib at the end of the brush, and it’s great for scraping any hard-to-remove gunk stuck to your earphones. What's more, this lightweight cleaning accessory can also be used to get rid of dirt and dust on other devices.

The Hagibis Cleaning Pen is already a must-have cleaning tool, and thanks to the ongoing Prime Big Deal Days sale, it's discounted to $6. There are also tons of great deals on earphones and headphones this Prime Day, so you can grab a set of audiophile-grade equipment without breaking the bank.