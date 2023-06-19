EarFun Air Pro 3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds Use code "EAP3VALN" at checkout $56 $80 Save $24 An impressive pair of earbuds that punches way above its price and is now discounted by 30%. $56 at Amazon

If you're looking for an excellent pair of wireless earbuds, look no further than some of the best options available on the market. Of course, you don't need to go all out and spend hundreds of dollars anymore, as there are plenty of great budget options out there as well. But what if you're looking for something that's the best of both worlds, a product with top-end specifications along with a relatively affordable price tag? This kind of gem is rare and only comes around once in a while, but luckily, we've navigated the sea of wireless earbuds to bring you the EarFun Air Pro 3. You can now grab them for just $56 in this deal that knocks 30% off for a limited time. Just make sure you clip the $10 coupon and enter code EAP3VALNB at checkout.

These earbuds were reviewed by our sister site Android Police, providing a nine out of ten rating, with the website highlighting the EarFun Air Pro 3's great sound, impressive ANC, and long battery life. These earbuds are capable of providing great sound thanks to its 11mm wool composite dynamic drivers and deliver impressive ANC thanks to its six microphones, which can dampen noise up to 43dB. It can also filter out sounds during a call, providing excellent clarity when chatting with friends, family, or coworkers. You can also feel confident knowing that you won't miss a beat with multipoint connectivity, giving earbuds the ability to connect and switch between two different devices seamlessly. ​​​​

The earbuds will last up to nine hours on a single charge and will get up to 45 hours of total use with the included case. If you're in a bind and need to top up quickly, you can get two hours of listening time with just a ten-minute charge. And charging is also made more convenient thanks to the included wireless charging case. And for those that are gamers, the EarFun Air Pro 3's offers a low latency mode that can reduce latency down to 55ms.

Those who are into working out will find comfort in knowing that these earbuds are not only powerful when it comes to sound and features, but it also offers an IPX5 rating, which can handle a splash of water, sweat, or even some light rain. Just make sure to get things dried offer before popping them back into the case. Hopefully, this can description can convey how the EarFun Air Pro 3's are not your typical wireless earbuds. They are packed with plenty of features while providing impressive sound and are priced well below competitors. On top of that, you can now get a hefty discount on them for a limited time, knocking 30% off its retail price. As stated before, just clip the $10 coupon and apply the special code EAP3VALNB at checkout to see the $56 price in the total.