When it comes to wireless earbuds, we're at a time when you're going to be able to pick up a decent pair no matter your budget. So whether you're putting down lots of money and grabbing some of the best earbuds out there, or just need some affordable earbuds to get you through the day, there's always going to be an option out there for you. With that said, we've found an excellent deal on some great earbuds, the EarFun Air S.

The earbuds deliver incredible sound, have awesome noise-canceling abilities, and usually come in priced at $60. Now for a limited time, the earbuds are being discounted by $10, and by using the coupon code "EFAIRSBD1," you can save an additional 20%, bringing the price down to a whopping $38. So if you've been looking to pick up a pair of earbuds, now's definitely the time, especially with a deal this good, you're not going to want to miss it.

What's great about the EarFun Air S?

The EarFun Air S offers excellent sound thanks to the 10mm wool composite dynamic drivers and connectivity using Qualcomm's aptX audio technology. In addition to the great audio, you get excellent active noise-canceling capabilities thanks to the four microphones and Qualcomm cVc audio technology, which the company claims can tune out up to 90 percent or eliminate up to 30dB of environmental distractions.

In addition to all of the above, you can expect up to six hours of playback and up to 30 more hours of charge with the included case. The EarFun Air S features nice perks like dual connection technology, allowing you to connect with two devices simultaneously, making it easy to transition from one device to another. It also can keep latency in check when playing games, providing audio latency that stays below 100ms.

For the most part, this is an excellent pair of earbuds, and even more so with its current price, bringing the price down to just $38. So, if you're interested, just be sure to clip the $10 off coupon and be sure to enter coupon code "EFAIRSBD1" to get the extra 20% off.